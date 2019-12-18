Sir Ron Brierley facing more charges over child abuse material possession

Eight more charges of possessing child abuse material have been laid against New Zealand businessman Sir Ron Brierley in Australia.
Sir Ron Brierley. Source: Getty
The "corporate raider" - as he is usually referred to - was arrested in December last year on six counts of possession of child abuse material.
Border officials had found child sexual abuse material on his laptop and electronic storage devices.
The court in Sydney has confirmed the additional charges.
He will next appear in court by video link on 10 December.