Sir Richard Branson comes out in support of Rawiri Waititi's Parliament tie victory

Billionaire Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson has come out in support of the decision to scrap the rule around ties in New Zealand's Parliament, after Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi's battle against the tie and his stance to wear a heitiki as an alternative.

Rawiri Waititi. Source: Getty

Sir Richard called the rule around ties "archaic", tweeting that "people should be able to wear whatever they are most comfortable in, and everyone should respect that freedom, whether they are at a laptop in their living room or presenting in Parliament".

Britain dropped the rule in Parliament in 2017.

He called ties a "hangover from 17th century British military clothing, they are constricting, uncomfortable and lead to a dull uniformity that could be replaced by the colour and joy of more expressive choices".

Ties were dropped as a requirement for men inside Parliament's debating chamber this week.

Richard Branson Source: 1 NEWS

In December, Waititi was told he would not be allowed to speak in Parliament again until he wore a tie, something he referred to as a "colonial noose".