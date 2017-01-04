Sir Peter Leitch's spokesperson accused of calling Maori woman 'barely coffee-coloured'

The scrap over Sir Peter Leitch's "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman has been fuelled further with her reportedly being described as "barely coffee-coloured" and fame-seeking.

Sir Peter, better known as the "Mad Butcher" for the chain of butcher shops he used to own and his support of the Warriors league team, has hit the headlines in the New Year after 23-year-old Lara Wharepapa Bridger posted a video this week describing what Sir Peter told her at a winery on the island.

The 72-year-old said it was light-hearted banter about drink-drive policing that was misinterpreted and many have come out in support of him, including the Warriors and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy, saying there is no way the knight was racist.

"I know he's the least racist person I know in the world and yet what he said was obviously taken as offence by that young woman," she told RNZ.

Sir Peter issued a statement apologising for the comment.

However, his spokeswoman, former National Party president Michelle Boag, added more legs to the story when Maori Television reported she dismissed Sir Peter's comments as being racially targeted because Ms Bridger was "barely coffee-coloured".

She also claimed Ms Bridger had come forward because she wanted to be famous after she posted a tearful account of the exchange on Facebook.

Ms Boag later told media the coffee-coloured comment was taken out of context and she was actually correcting an allegation Sir Peter approached Ms Bridger because of her skin colour.

Ms Boag said a meeting between the pair - which Ms Bridger has suggested - won't happen.

"She's been very public, Peter's made one comment to put the facts on the record and he's been, apart from that, very private and I think he feels something like that will turn into a media circus," she told Newshub.