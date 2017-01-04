 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Sir Peter Leitch under fire over Waiheke 'white man's island banter'

share

Source:

NZN

High-profile businesman and charity worker Sir Peter Leitch is under fire for jokingly telling a woman that Auckland's Waiheke Island is a "white man's island".

Sir Peter, who is better known as the "Mad Butcher" for the chain of butcher shops he used to own and his support of the Warriors league team, denies he was being racist and says the woman has misinterpreted light-hearted banter.

Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.
Source: Facebook: Lara Wharepapa Bridger

Lara Wharepapa Bridger, 23, says she was at a vineyard on the island with her mother when they began chatting with the businessman.

He had warned Ms Bridger's group about not drinking and driving and said they couldn't be local, but Ms Bridger said she was born on the island which she said prompted the objectionable comment.

"He said specifically to me, 'this is a white man's island, you need to go. You need to acknowledge that this is a white man's island'," Ms Bridger said in a Facebook video posted yesterday, which she has since deleted because people were "going a bit overboard with threats and racist comments".

But Sir Peter said he immediately apologised and the situation was ironic because he was with his Ngapuhi-descended granddaughter.

"She said that she was tangata whenua and could do what she liked, and I responded with a joke about it being a white man's island also," he said in a statement released to media.

"This was not a serious comment and was only ever intended to be light-hearted banter."

That didn't stop people criticising the 72-year-old in more than 200 comments on his own Facebook page. However others have defended him, saying there was no way he is racist.

Former Warrior Monty Betham was one who defended him.

"I've seen/experienced his sensitive side towards Island & Maori culture amongst others in the melting pot of ethnicity involved in rugby league," he posted to Instagram.

Sir Peter had been misinterpreted while trying to be humorous and he was now the victim, Betham said.

However, Lara Wharepapa Bridger has since responded by saying she didn't take what was said as "light banter".

"The video went viral and backlash happened," posted Lara Wharepapa Bridger.

"I will contact him myself and hopefully he'll understand why I was so upset. Waiheke is a beautiful place everyone should be able to enjoy," she said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A 7.2 earthquake hit southwest of Fiji today.

7.2 quake strikes southwest of Fiji, tsunami alert cancelled

00:36
2
Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.

Sir Peter Leitch under fire over Waiheke 'white man's island banter'

00:44
3
A baby camera captured the disturbing moment a chest of drawers fell on the two-year-old boy.

Video: Toddler saves twin brother after chest of drawers falls on him

4

Young woman attacked in her tent at Gisborne campground by stranger

5
Megyn Kelly poses for a portrait in New York. Kelly, the Fox News star whose 12-year stint has been marked by upheavals at her network and personal attacks on the campaign trail, is headed to NBC News.

Megyn Kelly to leave Fox News for NBC

00:44
A baby camera captured the disturbing moment a chest of drawers fell on the two-year-old boy.

Video: Toddler saves twin brother after chest of drawers falls on him

A baby camera captured the disturbing moment a chest of drawers fell on the two-year-old boy.

03:11
But the Government says it’s not all bad and it’s funding waste reducing initiatives.

Construction industry challenged to cut its landfill waste by nearly a third

The sector dumps the most landfill waste and critics claim it is causing long-term environmental damage.


02:41
A regional group is now negotiating the deal on behalf of the Pacific nations.

Exclusive: Soaring Pacific cancer rates prompt bid for drug buying deal with NZ's Pharmac

Pacific leaders are pitching for the deal as parts of the region have extremely high rates of stomach, lung, liver and cervical cancer.

01:25
Neil Kay was two rows in front of the man who launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow passengers and crew on the United Airlines flight.

Video: 'The veins in his neck were showing through' - witness recounts man's angry outbursts on plane diverted to Auckland

Neil Kay filmed the passenger's homophobic and mysogynistic rants.

00:48
Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

Video: Meet Auckland Zoo's latest resident - a super cute baby giraffe

Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ