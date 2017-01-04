Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman, after earlier saying he was the "least racist person I know in the world".

Sir Peter, better known as the "Mad Butcher" for the chain of butcher shops he used to own and his support of the Warriors league team, has hit the headlines in the New Year after 23-year-old Lara Wharepapa Bridger posted a video this week describing what Sir Peter told her at a winery on the island.

The 72-year-old said it was light-hearted banter about drink-drive policing that was misinterpreted and many have come out in support of him, including the Warriors.

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy told Radio New Zealand today that Sir Peter was the "least racist person I know in the world and yet what he said was obviously taken as offence by that young woman".

However, she has since issued a statement saying "the thing about so-called casual racism is that it doesn’t feel very casual if it happens to you or your family as Lara has shown us".

"I know Sir Peter and while I believe he’s a very good person at heart: that thing he did was offensive to Lara and it needs to be fixed up.

"I am confident he will do this and it's great to hear the local iwi are able to help mediate as are our own commission mediators. It is pretty clear he had no idea how offensive his words were but he will definitely know this now."

Sir Peter issued a statement apologising for the comment.

"Barely coffee-coloured"

His spokeswoman, former National Party president Michelle Boag, added more legs to the story when Maori Television reported last night she dismissed Sir Peter's comments as being racially targeted because Ms Bridger was "barely coffee-coloured".

She also claimed Ms Bridger had come forward because she wanted to be famous after she posted a tearful account of the exchange on Facebook.

Ms Boag later told media the coffee-coloured comment was taken out of context and she was actually correcting an allegation Sir Peter approached Ms Bridger because of her skin colour.

Ms Boag said a meeting between the pair - which Ms Bridger has suggested - won't happen.