 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

share

Source:

1 NEWS, NZN

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman, after earlier saying he was the "least racist person I know in the world".

Sir Peter, better known as the "Mad Butcher" for the chain of butcher shops he used to own and his support of the Warriors league team, has hit the headlines in the New Year after 23-year-old Lara Wharepapa Bridger posted a video this week describing what Sir Peter told her at a winery on the island.

Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.
Source: Facebook: Lara Wharepapa Bridger

The 72-year-old said it was light-hearted banter about drink-drive policing that was misinterpreted and many have come out in support of him, including the Warriors.

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy told Radio New Zealand today that Sir Peter was the "least racist person I know in the world and yet what he said was obviously taken as offence by that young woman".

However, she has since issued a statement saying "the thing about so-called casual racism is that it doesn’t feel very casual if it happens to you or your family as Lara has shown us".

"I know Sir Peter and while I believe he’s a very good person at heart: that thing he did was offensive to Lara and it needs to be fixed up.

"I am confident he will do this and it's great to hear the local iwi are able to help mediate as are our own commission mediators. It is pretty clear he had no idea how offensive his words were but he will definitely know this now."

Sir Peter issued a statement apologising for the comment.

"Barely coffee-coloured"

His spokeswoman, former National Party president Michelle Boag, added more legs to the story when Maori Television reported last night she dismissed Sir Peter's comments as being racially targeted because Ms Bridger was "barely coffee-coloured".

She also claimed Ms Bridger had come forward because she wanted to be famous after she posted a tearful account of the exchange on Facebook.

Ms Boag later told media the coffee-coloured comment was taken out of context and she was actually correcting an allegation Sir Peter approached Ms Bridger because of her skin colour.

Ms Boag said a meeting between the pair - which Ms Bridger has suggested - won't happen.

Dame Susan said the "coffee-coloured" comment was out of line: "This is quite an ignorant thing to say, someone’s skin colour has nothing to do with anyone else except that person. Your colour doesn’t define your ethnicity or your culture."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
Bowdy Shoff had two CNN hosts in stitches during a live interview.

Toddler who pushed set of drawers off his twin brother runs riot during live TV interview

00:26
2
The UFC fighter of Samoan heritage said he was disappointed when he met Sir Peter Leitch after the business used the offensive term.

'How did he get knighted?' - MMA fighter Mark Hunt says Mad Butcher used term 'coconut' for Samoans

01:08
3
Cricket bosses and commentators have said Gayle’s comments to presenter Mel McLaughlin were ‘out of line’.

West Indian star Chris Gayle celebrates 'Don't Blush Baby' controversy

00:36
4
Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.

Sir Peter Leitch's spokesperson accused of calling Maori woman 'barely coffee-coloured'

00:17
5
The red bellied black snake appeared from under the hood and refused to leave the warm engine bay.

Fangs for the lift: Aussie driver surprised by hitch hiking snake

00:36
Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.

01:53
1 NEWS' Kim Savage met the 16-year-old American who's travelling the world to rally support.

Young climate change speaker makes NZ first stop on world tour

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez started young, and now has an impressive resume, having addressed the United Nations on the topic.

02:51
France will ban plastic plates in 2020 to reduce burgeoning landfill waste.

Overseas climate action encouraging Kiwi innovation

France will ban non-biodegradable plastic cups, utensils and plates in 2020 - and New Zealand companies have a few plans too.

02:04
A tenant in his eighties left the property earlier this week fearing for his safety.

Mayor orders investigation into 'substandard' Auckland rental fled by 84-year-old

"I was appalled to watch the story last night about an 84-year-old veteran having to live under those circumstances."

John Armstrong: Security Council resolution gives Israel a serious case of the heebie-jeebies

The bile dumped on NZ by Benjamin Netanyahu suggests he well understands the potency of the resolution, writes our columnist.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ