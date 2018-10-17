 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Sir Peter Jackson meets Prince William at the red carpet premiere of They Shall Not Grow Old

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Movies

Sir Peter Jackson has rubbed shoulders with Prince William on the red carpet for the Kiwi director's new film.

They Shall Not Grow Old documents WW1 using previously unseen footage which has been colourised and restored.

Much of the footage came from Britain's Imperial War Museum, and Sir Peter's army of technicians has used advanced digital technologies for the restoration.

The World War One documentary created with 100-year-old footage premieres in London next month. Source: 1 NEWS

The film has also been converted into a 3D format.

Alongside the film's cinema release, a copy of the film will be sent to each high school in the UK for teaching purposes.

Early reviews of the movie from the UK are favourable.

They Shall Not Grow Old documents the first world war using previously unseen colour footage. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
jami-lee ross
LIVE: Ross and Bridges audio - $100k donation discussed, leader calls one MP 'useless'
2
National Deputy leader Paula Bennett stands by her claims about the outgoing National MP, but denies accusing him of sexual assault.
Paula Bennett stands by claim Ross acted inappropriately for a married man, during tense interview with Jack Tame
3
Luke Vincent, 5-years old, from Buninyong Public School couldn’t resist the prince a big bear hug.
The cute moment Aussie boy gives Prince Harry a bear hug and pulls his beard
4
On October 16, the now-independent MP made allegations against Mr Bridges, who in turn denied all claims.
Jami-Lee Ross says police will be investigating complaint he filed against National Party leader Simon Bridges
5
It was the third time that they had met since Harry's eye caught sight of a Victoria Cross medal on her chest during a Sydney visit in 2015.
Beaming Prince Harry in beautiful reunion with 98-year-old war widow Daphne
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Government seeks discretion to veto foreign buyers deemed not in 'national interest'
06:45
The Botany MP has quit Parliament and accuses Simon Bridges of electoral fraud.

John Armstrong's opinion: Jami-Lee Ross delivered one of parliament's most 'brutal, spiteful and disloyal diatribes'
04:10
Seven Sharp’s Julian Lee and chef Richard Till investigate.

Rice salad, saveloy casserole - reliving the gastronomic glory days of 1978
03:17

Group of Auckland mothers on a mission to make free school lunches a reality