Sir Peter Jackson meets Prince William at the red carpet premiere of They Shall Not Grow Old

Sir Peter Jackson has rubbed shoulders with Prince William on the red carpet for the Kiwi director's new film.

They Shall Not Grow Old documents WW1 using previously unseen footage which has been colourised and restored.

Much of the footage came from Britain's Imperial War Museum, and Sir Peter's army of technicians has used advanced digital technologies for the restoration.

The film has also been converted into a 3D format.

Alongside the film's cinema release, a copy of the film will be sent to each high school in the UK for teaching purposes.