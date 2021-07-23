TODAY |

Sir Peter Jackson helps create 'super teat' for baby orca Toa

Abbey Wakefield, Breakfast Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Weta Digital staff and film director Sir Peter Jackson have created a new “super teat” for the stranded orca calf Toa to drink milk from.

“They did a feeding today with this and it worked out great,” Gino Acevedo said. Source: 1 NEWS

It’s been 13 days since Toa was separated from his orca pod near Wellington and hundreds of volunteers and the Department of Conservation are caring for him, which includes regular feeding of milk supplements.

Dan Bennett, Gino Acevedo and Rob Skene from Weta Digital and Weta Workshop designed a new and improved “super teat” for Toa – with parts of the design donated by Sir Peter Jackson.

“I told Peter about the story and everything, he’s quite excited,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo said he worked with vets and specialists to help design the feeding device.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Weta Digital and Weta Workshop’s Dan Bennett, Gino Acevedo and Rob Skene designed the new and improved teat for stranded orca, Toa. Source: 1 NEWS

“It acts just like the mother’s teat where the mother’s teet actually has muscles it can actually push the milk into his mouth while he’s actually got his tongue wrapped around the teat itself and sucking,” he said.

“They did a feeding today with this and it worked out great and it worked out even better than the prototype before,” he said.

Skene said “it’s been a fantastic project to be a part of” while Bennett was excited to work on a project that wasn’t movie related.

“It’s great to actually be able to contribute to a cause like this,” Skene said.

“It’s just great to have the opportunity to actually go and make something that’s not sort of film related you know, something to help out,” Bennett said.

The Department of Conservation have found an orca pod south of Raumati this afternoon and are currently trying to confirm if it is Toa’s pod.

New Zealand
Abbey Wakefield
Science
Animals
Technology
Movies
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Entire trans-Tasman travel bubble suspended for eight weeks
2
Pile-up on Auckland motorway as mattress flies off car roof
3
NZ sevens star has media in stitches after falling off stage
4
What travel bubble closure means for Kiwis in Australia
5
Man with Covid disguises himself as wife on flight
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Investigation into Gloriavale working conditions dropped

Full video: PM reveals future of trans-Tasman bubble

Emergency dental grant demand in NZ skyrockets

'Ideal conditions' for aerial search for Toa the orca calf's pod