Sir Paul McCartney announces New Zealand show

Music legend Sir Paul McCartney has ended the rampant speculation by confirming he will be coming down-under to play shows in New Zealand and Australia in December this year.

He has announced one New Zealand show in Auckland on December 16th, 2018, at Mt Smart Stadium.

The former Beatles and Wings front-man hasn't played in New Zealand since 1993, and if the latest set lists are anything to go by fans will be in for a nostalgic treat.

His recent sold out shows in Tokyo were full of classic Beatles and Wings hits, with the 75-year-old star playing nearly 40 songs per show, garnering rave reviews in the process.

Frontier Touring had previously teased fans with this post on Twitter before McCartney revealed the big news on a Facebook live stream tonight.

Tickets are sure to sell-out fast so fans will need to be quick when they go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 4, at 1pm.

