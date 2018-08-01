 

Sir Owen Glenn wins long-running legal battle with former business partner Eric Watson

The 12-week trial in London involved a joint European property venture.
Primary school teachers and principals vote to strike for a day over 'crisis in teaching'

Primary school teachers and principals will go on strike for a day on August 15 over what they say is a "crisis in teaching".

Lead principal negotiator from New Zealand Educational Institute Louise Green said this morning in a release that there needs to be better investment in education and that there are not enough teachers for every class.

"A clear majority of both member groups voted in favour of a full day, giving a strong endorsement for collective action," Ms Green said.

The group previously planned three-hour strikes but have now changed to a single full-day strike.

"It is 24 years since educators have gone on strike and this is not an action we are taking lightly," she said.

Lead teacher negotiator Liam Rutherford said public opinion polling showed cleared support for more investment in teaching.

"The members' decision to take industrial action shows the degree of frustration and conviction among teachers and principals," Mr Rutherford said.

NZEI and the Ministry of Education yesterday agreed to enter mediation over collective agreement negotiations and the outcome will be taken back to NZEI members.

NZEI has announced a full-day strike on August 15 after voting overwhelmingly in favour.
With plastic bags being phased out from Kiwi supermarkets one woman thinks she has the perfect solution to replace them with an environmentally friendly alternative.

Jasmine Teei thinks that Māori woven flax bags called kete are the perfect answer.

"They're reusable, they're 100 per cent natural, anybody can make it, it's free and when you're done with it you simply bury it and use it to plant," Ms Teei told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Kete were used for centuries before plastic was even created and have always been valued in Māori culture..

"Everyone is so caught up in material plastics they have forgotten about the real stuff, which is our natural resources," Ms Teei said.

Countdown supermarket says it's looking into the kete solution.

"What I really like about it is it's natural and its part of our culture, they're reusable and best of all they're not plastic.

"We do have options available at this stage, but if there is an opening and Kiwis want them we will consider it," Countdown's Kiri Hannifin said.

Last week Conservation and Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage signalled a ban on single use plastic bags is imminent.

Here's Tamati Rimene-Sproat with the comeback of the kete.
