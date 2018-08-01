 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Sir Owen Glenn claims victory over Eric Watson in dispute before London court

Joy Reid
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
Joy Reid

A British judge said Watson secured millions of dollars from Sir Owen by fraudulent misrepresentation. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
Joy Reid
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Speaker Trevor Mallard was asking Gerry Brownlee to apologise for interjecting when the comment was made.

Watch: Winston Peters heard saying 'yeah, throw fatty out' during heated debate in Parliament
2

Most read: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange
3

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
4

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister
5

Could metal legends Metallica be coming to play in New Zealand?

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:45
Corrections seized a cell phone and makeshift tattoo guns from inmates at Rimutaka Prison after videos were posted to YouTube from inside.

Watch: Corrections seize cellphone and tattoo gun after Mongrel Mob gang member gets ink from fellow Rimutaka Prison inmate
00:20
Speaker Trevor Mallard was asking Gerry Brownlee to apologise for interjecting when the comment was made.

Watch: Winston Peters heard saying 'yeah, throw fatty out' during heated debate in Parliament
Sarah Aspinwall said the local economy had still not yet recovered seven years after the devastating Christchurch earthquake.

'Bizarre' economic climate blamed for Christchurch business closures
01:14
Resident Sarsha Tyrell says the council's offer to buy the homes for what the owners paid is not fair and just.

'Exhausted' Tauranga homeowners taking council to court for 'fair' compo on failed Bella Vista development

Fonterra becomes world's fifth largest dairy company

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Farming

New Zealand company Fonterra has inched up the ladder to become the world's fifth largest dairy company.

The research was done by the global rural company, Rabobank.

The Swiss firm Nestle retains its top spot with total turnover of $US24.2 billion.

Second is the French company Lactalis, which pushes its compatriot, Danone, down from second to third position.

Fourth comes the US cooperative, Dairy Farmers of America, and in fifth spot is Fonterra, up from sixth.

Half of all the top 20 companies are European while three are American and two Chinese.

New Zealand is the only small country represented.

Turnover of all 20 is up 7.2 percent in dollar terms on last year, due mainly to higher dairy prices.

Fonterra Milking Truck Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Farming
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:19
It’s about this time of year we start wondering how much longer we have to endure winter's grip.

Watch: Dan Corbett forecasts what's in store for the Kiwi spring and summer

Winston Peters' time as Acting PM: How did he do?

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Ebert Construction's collapse stokes fears of NZ's booming building and construction industry going bust

Two people dead after crash involving car and train near Palmerston North

Two people dead after crash involving car and train near Palmerston North

Breaking
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents

Two people are dead after a car was involved in a crash with a train near Palmerston North this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene on Troup Rd, Woodville around 4:50pm.

Three people were in the car, two are dead and one person is in a moderate condition and is being transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the road may be closed for some time.

Police car generic.
Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents