Sir Michael Cullen reveals he's battling cancer

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Deputy Prime Minister Sir Michael Cullen has revealed he is battling lung cancer.

Sir Michael Cullen. Source: Getty

In a statement tonight, he said he had “unexpectedly announced” his resignation from his role as that Chair of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board and as a member of the Lakes District Health Board, from March 8.

“What was initially a CT scan of my heart has resulted in a clear diagnosis of Stage IV small cell lung cancer with multiple secondaries in my liver. Chemotherapy is likely to extend my lifespan somewhat but it is clear to me I will not be in a fit state to carry on all that I have been doing in recent months,” he said. 

“I have already stood down reluctantly from my long-held position as lead claims negotiator for Te Kotahitanga o Ngati Tuwharetoa. The only major role I will maintain in the meantime is as Chair of the Earthquake Commission (EQC) to see it through the release and the response to Dame Sylvia Cartwright’s report into EQC and the Christchurch Earthquake sequence. I expect to make a decision shortly about the timing of my departure from that position.”

Sir Michael was Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2008 under the leadership of Helen Clark. He also served as Minister of Finance and Leader of the House from 1999 to 2008.

