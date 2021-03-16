TODAY |

Sir Kim Workman hopeful of solving police bias - 'I don’t want to die and not have this stuff worked out'

Ryan Boswell, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A police officer turned criminal justice advocate is hopeful of finding a solution to the systemic bias within the force.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as police face accusations of unfair treatment towards Māori. Source: 1 NEWS

Sir Kim Workman will work alongside Waikato University’s Te Puna Haumaru NZ Institute for Security and Crime Science on a research programme into making sure police do their job without bias.

He told 1 NEWS that he joined the police in 1958, but quit after the crackdown on illegal overstayers from the Pacific in the 70s.

Sir Kim said the practise was bias then and there are still improvements in the force that need to be made.

“What the Commissioner (Andrew Coster) has said is we’re going to face it, we’re going to investigate our practises and procedures.

Sir Kim Workman. Source: 1 NEWS

“If we identify bias we will have to then workout how to reduce it. He’s the first chief executive to do so in my view and I want to be part of it,” said Sir Kim.

Independent research was conducted into the criminal justice system between 1998 and 2002, but came to an almost complete halt because “agencies refused requests to do research from external researchers".

Sir Kim describes the move as “socially constructed silence where there was a culture of denial in the political arena and elsewhere.”

He said for a long time Māori have been more likely to be arrested, imprisoned, and less likely to have a defence lawyer.

“Individuals have got racist ideas and that’s understandable in a way because that’s present within New Zealand society. Within a workforce of 12000 people there will people with those sorts of views.

“I’m getting older and you know I don’t want to die and not have this stuff worked out,” said Sir Kim.

New Zealand
Ryan Boswell
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:58
Inside the new Wellington supermarket where all items are free
2
Fair Go: Auckland single mum left distraught after moving firm takes off before finishing the job
3
Australia backed out of trans-Tasman bubble plans in February, NZ Govt says
4
Sunday Feature: Father wins seven-year battle to meet his son's murderer
5
Match point! Team NZ move within one win of retaining America's Cup after thrilling comeback victory
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Air NZ not in breach of export rules after helping Saudi Navy
02:22

More than 200 staff lose their jobs as Whakatāne Mill confirms closure

Hamilton school and kindergarten out of lockdown after reports of gun shots

Pasifika urged to take up swimming lessons after report highlights over-representation in drowning stats