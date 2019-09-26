Sir John Walker bids farewell to Auckland Council as he battles Parkinson's disease

By Rowan Quinn of rnz.co.nz

Legendary runner Sir John Walker, who went onto enable a million kids to learn to swim, has made his farewells to the Auckland Council as he battles Parkinson's Disease.

Sir John, and "proud westie" councillor Penny Hulse are the only two councillors not running in this year's election, and both made their valedictory speeches today.

With his daughter, Caitlin, assisting him to the lecturn, Sir John quipped that his speech would be about as quarter as long as Ms Hulse's, with speaking an effort because of his condition.

He recalled when he finished his running career, a friend suggesting he go into politics.

1976 Summer Olympics - John Walker wins 1500m gold at the Montreal Games. Source: Getty

He decided to run in Manurewa for the Manukau City Council.

"I was raised in Manurewa and it seemed the perfect way for me to repay my home town for the love and support that I had received as a child and then during my long running career," he said

Sir John spent 12 years on that council before it merged with Auckland Council, where he was elected for another three terms.

He had enjoyed his work and was proud of the councils' achievements and decisions that had helped Auckland into a sophisticated city, he said.

And he paid tribute to his fellow councillor and friend Paul Young and many others who had helped him as work became very difficult because of his disease.

"I would like to thank you councillors and staff for all your compassion and understanding," he said.

"To the councilllors who have helped me out of my chair and brought me tea and coffee, thank you, you know who you are."

Mayor Phil Goff said Sir John, who won Olympic gold in 1976 in the 1500m, and was the first person to run a sub 3.50 mile, was a hero.

Sir John's Find Your Field Of Dreams charity had given free swimming lessons to more than a million children who would otherwise not have been able to afford it, Mr Goff said.

He had also successfully achieved free entry to public swimming pools for all Auckland children.

And Mr Goff also paid tribute to former deputy mayor Penny Hulse, who was also stepping down after 27 years on local bodies - first Waitakere City Council then Auckland Council.

Ms Hulse, who had championed the fight against kauri dieback, had had a "profound" impact on environmental issues in the city.

She had begun life as an environmental protester, fighting the expansion of a rubbish dump in Swanson but soon decided she wanted to make a difference at the council table.

"It's thrilling and fun and being populist is easy...but the real bravery is rolling your sleeves up to find a way forward," she said.

Ms Hulse used her final speech to take a swipe at the petty politics and trolling she says has crept into council life - much of it flourishing on social media.

"One of my huge disappointments is watching the personal politics that has overtaken things," she said,.

Elected representatives needed to focus less on scoring points against each other and more on making Auckland a better city, she said.