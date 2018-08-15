Sir John Kirwan shares his latest challenge – a televised boot camp for at-risk kids

Breakfast
An Auckland University PhD candidate has shared doubts as to whether a proposed ban on people under 18 viewing internet pornography would even be possible.
Kris Taylor, speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast, was responding to a plan by Children's Minister Tracey Martin, who wants compulsory age verification on pornographic sites.
The move would follow on from what is planned in the UK, where people are divided as to whether such a ban will be successful.
Mr Taylor said there are ways around any ban, and that children may be able to access pornographic material from a diverse range of sources - not just dedicates pornographic websites.
He said there is almost no way to police such a ban.
"I would put money on most teenagers who have access to a computer knowing what a VPN is," Mr Taylor said.
"Even if we could roll out an age verification system, it would be very difficult to stop them getting around it."
Mr Taylor said there is too much stigma and shame attached to pornography, and that discussions need to be had around sex education.
The Government is investing $8.5 million into improving the country's freedom camping infrastructure.
Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis today announced the funding that was recommended by the Responsible Camping Working Group.
Mr Davis established the working group earlier this year to improve the freedom camping system.
The group recently provided the Minister with their report, which assessed the place of camping in New Zealand’s tourism offering and recommended options for better management.
"The next peak season is fast approaching and I want people to be able to camp responsibly while ensuring the facilities are in place to support our communities," Mr Davis said.
"Not all the solutions recommended by the working group can be in place by this summer. I will be considering their longer-term recommendations, which look largely at legislative and regulatory changes".