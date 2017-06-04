 

Sir John Key says we should call him 'John, everybody does', but knighthood 'feels cool'

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Reporter

The man who brought back Knighthoods is now getting one for himself. 

The former prime minister says he received the news of his knighthood in a golf course phone call and it "feels cool".
Sir John Key has officially earned the title Knight Grand Companion of The New Zealand Order of Merit and will be known as "Sir". 

Helen Clark ditched the "Sir" and "Dame" titles in 2000 and in 2009 John Key reinstated them. 

He says he didn't say yes to the honour straight away. 

"Obviously I rang Bronagh and said 'look this is happening and we had a chat about it'," he said.

"But in reality, no I'd never really thought about turning it down, I mean as the person who bought back titular honours in New Zealand it might have been pretty odd if I said no, and currently every Prime Minister has some title of some sort, some honour." 

When asked what we should call him in, he replied "John, everybody does".

Jessica Mutch

