TODAY |

Sir John Key says if he could redo anything from his time as PM he would change the flag without consultation

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

Sir John Key says if he could go back and be Prime Minister again he would not hold the flag referendum that was heavily criticised and proved costly.

He said he would instead simply change the flag without any public consultation.

"I think it's one of those things that all hell would have broken loose for a couple of months, then we would have worn it, gotten used to it and been proud of it," he told 66 Magazine’s latest edition.

Two flag referendums were held in 2015 and 2016 and cost the Government $26 million.

Your playlist will load after this ad

All votes from the second flag referendum are now counted and the people of NZ have spoken. Source: 1 NEWS

The former Prime Minister was strongly in favour of changing the national flag to a black and white silver fern design.

Fifty-six per cent of Kiwis choose to keep the flag with its British Union Jack and 43.2 per cent were in favour of the new design, which was selected following an earlier vote. 

The current chairman of ANZ Bank told the 66 Magazine still believed New Zealand should change its flag. 

"I still believe that, as a small country at the bottom of the world if we want people to know us, we need a symbol that is ours," he says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The polls are not looking good for the alternative flag and votes need to be in the post tomorrow. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:15
Harry Tam has been helping gangs resolve their differences by peaceful means.
Mongrel Mob member's role in state abuse commission 'untenable' for survivors - campaigner
2
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
3
Jason Robert Trembath has pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges in court today.
Napier judge orders serial groper to serve over five years in prison after attacks on 11 joggers
4
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
Driver found dead after vehicle plummets down bank in West Auckland
5
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:15
Harry Tam has been helping gangs resolve their differences by peaceful means.

Mongrel Mob member's role in state abuse commission 'untenable' for survivors - campaigner

Refugee family of Christchurch mosque attack victims resettle in New Zealand
01:56
They could be forced to fork out more for insurance if new rules proposed by the Government are passed.

NZ's offshore oil and gas operators could be slapped with big insurance rate hikes
03:55
Energy expert Christian Hoerning has this hot advice.

Will leaving your heating on save you money this winter?