Sir Howard Morrison's daughter pleads guilty to $1.25 million fraud

A prominent Māori performing arts educator, Donna Mariana Grant, has pleaded guilty to defrauding a whare wānanga and the Tertiary Education Commission out of $1.25 million.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. Source: 1 NEWS

Grant, 61 - the daughter of the late Sir Howard Morrison - pleaded guilty to three charges of dishonesty using documents and a single charge of obtaining by deception at the High Court in Rotorua today.

She fraudulently obtained about $1.25 million from Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi and the Tertiary Education Commission.

Mrs Grant has been remanded on bail, and will reappear for sentencing on February 7.

