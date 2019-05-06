Sir Howard Morrison's daughter pleads guilty to $1.25 million fraud

A prominent Māori performing arts educator, Donna Mariana Grant, has pleaded guilty to defrauding a whare wānanga and the Tertiary Education Commission out of $1.25 million.

Grant, 61 - the daughter of the late Sir Howard Morrison - pleaded guilty to three charges of dishonesty using documents and a single charge of obtaining by deception at the High Court in Rotorua today.

She fraudulently obtained about $1.25 million from Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi and the Tertiary Education Commission.