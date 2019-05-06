Sir Howard Morrison's daughter gets home detention for $1.3 million fraud

Donna Mariana Grant, Sir Howard Morrison's daughter, has been ordered to serve 12 months in home detention for defrauding a tertiary education provider of approximately $1.3 million.

The 61-year-old was sentenced in the Rotorua High Court today on three charges of dishonesty using documents and a charge of obtaining by deception, brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

She admitted using her position in multiple organisations to obtain funding fraudulently from the Tertiary Education Commission and Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, an education provider in Whakatāne.

Donna Grant was a trustee of the Te Arawa Kapa Charitable Trust, a member of the board of trustees for the New Zealand Warriors Foundation, as well as the executive director of a private training establishment, Manaakitanga Aotearoa Trust between 2010 and 2014.