Sir Graham Henry drops his guard, and his shirt, to reflect on life with Jeremy Wells

Seven Sharp co-host Jeremy Wells and former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry have been on a date, all in the name of men's health.

The 14th of June marks the beginning of Men's Health week, and one of the events taking place is the Men's Muster, a three day shin-dig in Te Anau designed to build better blokes.

Think of it as an adventure getaway with blokey health benefits and inspiring guest speakers, like Sir Graham.

He's so passionate about the idea, he even agreed to go on a date with Jeremy Wells to promote it.