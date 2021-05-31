TODAY |

Sir Graham Henry drops his guard, and his shirt, to reflect on life with Jeremy Wells

Source: 

Seven Sharp co-host Jeremy Wells and former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry have been on a date, all in the name of men's health.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The legendary former All Blacks coach is doing his bit to promote men’s health. Source: Seven Sharp

The 14th of June marks the beginning of Men's Health week, and one of the events taking place is the Men's Muster, a three day shin-dig in Te Anau designed to build better blokes.

Think of it as an adventure getaway with blokey health benefits and inspiring guest speakers, like Sir Graham.

He's so passionate about the idea, he even agreed to go on a date with Jeremy Wells to promote it.

Check out their health and wellness heavy day around Auckland in the video above.

New Zealand
Health
All Blacks
