Sir Edmund Hillary's grandsons launch clothing line in his name

The late, great Sir Edmund Hillary made his name by setting foot where few have, as the first to scale Mount Everest.

The proceeds from the collection will go to Himalayan communities.
Source: Seven Sharp

Now the Hillary surname is set to conquer the catwalk.

In a nod to his deeds, Sir Ed's grandsons are launching a clothing line in his style, and in his name.

Proceeds from the collection will help to fund Himalayan communities, a legacy George and Alex have inherited with their surname.

Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe scaled The Remarkables in Queenstown to find out about their venture, and you can see his full report in the video above.

