Sir Brian Roche, brought in to optimise Covid-19 testing, says communication and fatigue issues are present

Sir Brian Roche, who has been brought in by the Government along with Heather Simpson to help iron out and kinks in the Covid-19 testing regime, says the system may be suffering from "communication" and "fatigue" issues.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday that the pair will work with the Ministry of Health to look for ways of improving the system.

The move came as National Party Leader Judith Collins went on the attack, labelling the testing regime an "absolute failure" and calling the appointment of the pair "another working group".

Speaking this morning to Breakfast, Sir Brian said he believes New Zealand's testing regime is far from a failure.

"I don't think it's a massive disaster - I don't think it's incorrect to say there's room for improvement, but actually, I've never worked in anything that didn't have room for improvement," he said.

"We are the envy of the world, but at some point we've lost a bit of perspective.

"We feel at risk and we feel under threat and that has to be remedied - and that's what we're going to apply our minds to.

"I think we have done, by and large, a very, very good job."

Asked whether his recommendations could include the concept of a new, single agency running the testing and border control measures, as was outlined by Ms Collins in her announcement of National's border policy, Sir Brian said that was a possibility.

"I think there is merit in that, and that may evolve from the work we're doing, but at the moment that's not top of the agenda," he said.

"I think the top thing we need to do is get a system that everybody can have confidence and trust in.

"This situation we face is unprecedented across the world and we shouldn't be afraid to acknowledge that we are learning by doing."

Sir Brian said he and Ms Simpson would be looking to steer clear of politics and rhetoric around the border and testing regime, saying that's not their job.

"Extremes are often frightening, and often experience suggests it's somewhere in the middle - I think we should be calm and look at it rationally on the basis of evidence, not on the basis of rhetoric," he said.

"It's not our job or my job or Heather's to get involved in the politics of it - ours is to get a system that works, that's well-led, communicates across all the agencies of state, there are clear decision rights and everybody knows who's in charge."

Sir Brian was confident that the recommendations made by himself and Ms Simpson would be listened to by the Government.

"I absolutely believe that to be the case - I think everyone has acknowledged that there has to be some improvements - that's what we're going to do.