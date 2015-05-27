Sir Bob Jones to sue Maori woman who created petition to strip him of his knighthood

Sir Bob Jones has told Radio Live he's going to take defamation proceedings against the woman who started a petition to strip him of his knighthood.

Sir Bob Jones. Source: 1 NEWS

1News reported last week Rotorua woman and film maker Renae Maihi started a petition to strip Sir Bob Jones of his knighthood, following an opinion piece he wrote in the NBR.

Sir Bob told 1News on Thursday: "I wrote a perfectly factual thing. It's not racist", and called the petition to strip him of his knighthood "infantile".

He told Radio Live he wants to sue her for around $20,000 and told the station, "we will have a lot of fun with her".

The petition currnetly has around 40,000 signatures.

The column, which appeared in the NBR last Friday, received an angry response online and was eventually removed from the NBR website.