Sir Bob Jones' lawsuit against woman he accuses of defaming him by calling him racist gets underway

A defamation lawsuit brought by one of New Zealand's richest men, Sir Bob Jones, against a Māori filmmaker has opened at the High Court in Wellington.

The property tycoon accuses Renae Maihi of defaming him by calling him a racist and starting an online petition to strip him of knighthood.

Ms Maihi began the petition in February 2018 in response to a column Sir Bob had written suggesting Waitangi Day should be replaced by "Māori Gratitude Day".