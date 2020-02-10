TODAY |

Sir Bob Jones' lawsuit against woman he accuses of defaming him by calling him racist gets underway

Source:  1 NEWS

A defamation lawsuit brought by one of New Zealand's richest men, Sir Bob Jones, against a Māori filmmaker has opened at the High Court in Wellington.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The businessman accuses Renae Maihi of defaming him by calling him a racist. Source: 1 NEWS

The property tycoon accuses Renae Maihi of defaming him by calling him a racist and starting an online petition to strip him of knighthood.

Ms Maihi began the petition in February 2018 in response to a column Sir Bob had written suggesting Waitangi Day should be replaced by "Māori Gratitude Day".

Sir Bob's lawyer says the column was clearly tongue and cheek.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Māori Issues
Wellington
