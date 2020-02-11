TODAY |

Sir Bob Jones forgets hearing aid on second day of defamation case in High Court

Source:  1 NEWS

Sir Bob Jones' defamation hearing at the High Court in Wellington hit a snag today with the 80-year-old rich-lister forgetting his hearing aid.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Proceedings were put on hold until Sir Bob improvised with a court microphone. Source: 1 NEWS

Proceedings were put on hold until Sir Bob improvised with a court microphone in his ear.

Sir Bob accuses filmmaker Renae Maihi of damaging his reputation by calling him racist and setting up a petition to strip him of his knighthood.

The petition was in response to a column the property investor wrote suggesting Waitangi Day be replaced by "Māori Gratitude Day".

read more
Sir Bob Jones' lawsuit against woman he accuses of defaming him by calling him racist gets underway

Under cross examination, the defence asked Sir Bob if, upon reflection, he thought it was provocative.

"I'm writing for NBR," he said. "I don't believe it be seen as provocative in the newspaper, unless you wanted to take offence."

The defence says Ms Maihi's comments were her honest opinion and the truth.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Most severe seen in 30 years' - Police investigate as four-year-old critically injured in Flaxmere
2
Westpac to pay compensation to nearly 20,000 Kiwi customers over credit card gaffe
3
Watch: Taika Waititi 'loses his mum' while walking Oscars red carpet
4
NZ-born man facing deportation from Australia given boost after court rules Aboriginal men not 'aliens'
5
'Breaking people out of quarantine' on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship off the table - Ardern
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wellington would struggle for enough water to fight fires post-quake
04:00

New Zealand youths' top concern revealed in Colmar Brunton poll

Ten people face charges after $5 million worth of drugs seized in Police, Customs operation

Auckland teenager missing for more than two days found safe and well