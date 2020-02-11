Sir Bob Jones forgets hearing aid on second day of defamation case in High Court

Sir Bob Jones' defamation hearing at the High Court in Wellington hit a snag today with the 80-year-old rich-lister forgetting his hearing aid.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Proceedings were put on hold until Sir Bob improvised with a court microphone in his ear.

Sir Bob accuses filmmaker Renae Maihi of damaging his reputation by calling him racist and setting up a petition to strip him of his knighthood.

The petition was in response to a column the property investor wrote suggesting Waitangi Day be replaced by "Māori Gratitude Day".

read more Sir Bob Jones' lawsuit against woman he accuses of defaming him by calling him racist gets underway

Under cross examination, the defence asked Sir Bob if, upon reflection, he thought it was provocative.

"I'm writing for NBR," he said. "I don't believe it be seen as provocative in the newspaper, unless you wanted to take offence."