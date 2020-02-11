Sir Bob Jones drops defamation case against filmmaker Renae Maihi

Sir Bob Jones has his dropped defamation case against filmmaker Renae Maihi.
1 NEWS confirmed the news with the High Court and Sir Bob's lawyer today.
Sir Bob had accused Renae Maihi of damaging his reputation by calling him racist and setting up a petition to strip him of his knighthood.
The petition was in response to a column the property investor wrote suggesting Waitangi Day be replaced by "Māori Gratitude Day".
Four days of the defamation case played out this week in the High Court at Wellington before the case was dropped today.