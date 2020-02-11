Sir Bob Jones drops defamation case against filmmaker Renae Maihi

Sir Bob Jones has his dropped defamation case against filmmaker Renae Maihi.

1 NEWS confirmed the news with the High Court and Sir Bob's lawyer today.

Sir Bob had accused Renae Maihi of damaging his reputation by calling him racist and setting up a petition to strip him of his knighthood.

The petition was in response to a column the property investor wrote suggesting Waitangi Day be replaced by "Māori Gratitude Day".