TODAY |

Sir Bob Jones drops defamation case against filmmaker Renae Maihi

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

Sir Bob Jones has his dropped defamation case against filmmaker Renae Maihi.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Proceedings were put on hold until Sir Bob improvised with a court microphone. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS confirmed the news with the High Court and Sir Bob's lawyer today. 

Sir Bob had accused Renae Maihi of damaging his reputation by calling him racist and setting up a petition to strip him of his knighthood.

The petition was in response to a column the property investor wrote suggesting Waitangi Day be replaced by "Māori Gratitude Day".

Four days of the defamation case played out this week in the High Court at Wellington before the case was dropped today.

New Zealand
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:53
Sir Bob Jones drops defamation case against filmmaker Renae Maihi
2
Man shot dead by cops in Tauranga had semi-automatic gun, needed to be stopped 'before he killed someone else'
3
True story of Moriori to be entrenched in law following history of slaughter and enslavement
4
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
5
Councillor calls on Flaxmere locals to 'snitch' to find who's responsible for badly beating boy
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man seriously injured in altercation in Auckland's Glen Innes

Ardern should stand Peters down as Racing Minister amid SFO investigation – Bernard Hickey

True story of Moriori to be entrenched in law following history of slaughter and enslavement
01:21

Fatal shoot-out amid Tauranga double-homicide investigation sees continued closure of main highway