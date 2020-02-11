Sir Bob Jones admits never reading petition at centre of defamation case

TODAY |

There were colourful scenes at the High Court in Wellington on day two of Sir Bob Jones' defamation case today.

The property tycoon had a mishap with his hearing aid but the show went on, as the 80-year-old accused filmmaker Renae Maihi of damaging his reputation by calling him racist.

He was ready for cross-examination when he lost his hearing aid.

Court stopped while his team went to find it and an hour later, the court had to improvise with headphones.

Ms Maihi launched a petition in 2018 calling for Sir Bob to be stripped of his knighthood after a controversial newspaper column.

He was cross-examined about it by Ms Maihi's lawyer today and when asked if he'd read the petition, he said no.

"The base proposition is dishonest in my view. I don't have to read the detail," he told the court.

Lawyer Davey Salmon pointed to media reporting negative public reaction before Ms Maihi's petition.

"You're suggesting why didn't I sue or complain about these people - well, I didn't know about them," Sir Bob told the court.

Sir Bob says Ms Maihi orchestrated a campaign against him.

At times, Sir Bob wasn't the only one who got a grilling as the judge queried the relevance of Mr Salmon's questioning.

There was also a swipe at the defendant from Sir Bob.

"Had she never been born, none of this would have happened," he said in court.

Sir Bob's evidence continues into day three tomorrow.

