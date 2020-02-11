Sir Bob Jones admits never reading petition at centre of defamation case

There were colourful scenes at the High Court in Wellington on day two of Sir Bob Jones' defamation case today.
The property tycoon had a mishap with his hearing aid but the show went on, as the 80-year-old accused filmmaker Renae Maihi of damaging his reputation by calling him racist.
He was ready for cross-examination when he lost his hearing aid.
Court stopped while his team went to find it and an hour later, the court had to improvise with headphones.
Ms Maihi launched a petition in 2018 calling for Sir Bob to be stripped of his knighthood after a controversial newspaper column.
He was cross-examined about it by Ms Maihi's lawyer today and when asked if he'd read the petition, he said no.
"The base proposition is dishonest in my view. I don't have to read the detail," he told the court.
Lawyer Davey Salmon pointed to media reporting negative public reaction before Ms Maihi's petition.
"You're suggesting why didn't I sue or complain about these people - well, I didn't know about them," Sir Bob told the court.
Sir Bob says Ms Maihi orchestrated a campaign against him.
At times, Sir Bob wasn't the only one who got a grilling as the judge queried the relevance of Mr Salmon's questioning.
There was also a swipe at the defendant from Sir Bob.
"Had she never been born, none of this would have happened," he said in court.
Sir Bob's evidence continues into day three tomorrow.