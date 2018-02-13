Sir Bill English joins Jim Bolger on the board of 'southern' Mt Cook Alpine Salmon

Former Prime Minister Sir Bill English has joined the board of Mt Cook Alpine Salmon, alongside fellow former Prime Minister Jim Bolger.

Source: 1 NEWS

The company said in a statement today Sir Bill will join the company on August 1.

Mr English said he is looking forward "to joining a southern company producing a world-class product that is doing extremely well in high-value export markets, and I hope to contribute to its ongoing success".

Mr Bolger said he is confident in Mr English making a valuable contribution, and that his relationships within New Zealand will be valuable.

"His recent retirement from politics gives him the opportunity to apply his talents and unquestionable belief in New Zealand, helping a fast-growing company like ours realise its potential for the benefit of shareholders and NZ Inc," Mr Bolger said.