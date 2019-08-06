Sir Anand Satyanand steps down as chair of Abuse in Care Inquiry

Former Governor-General Sir Anand Satyanand has today announced he will be stepping down from his role as the chair of the Abuse in Care Inquiry now the "setup" phase is complete.

Sir Anand says his resignation will take effect in November.

The news comes after he was appointed chair of the inquiry following its establishment by the Government in February 2018.

In a statement released this afternoon, Sir Anand said: "It has been a privilege to chair the Abuse in Care Inquiry during its setup phase.

“When the terms of reference were announced by the Government in November 2018, the scope of the inquiry was widened to include faith-based institutions and the scale of the work increased markedly.



"Because of that and the fact that the ‘set-up’ and development phase of the inquiry is nearly complete, I have opted to step aside for a new chair who can lead the inquiry through to the completion of this important process," he said.

"It has been both heartening and heart-breaking for the commissioners and I to hear from survivors first-hand about their experiences of abuse. Sharing your experience takes courage and determination and I have admiration and respect for the survivors we’ve heard from for their bravery.

"The scale and the trauma of the emotional, physical and sexual abuse experienced by many people in this country is profound.

"The Abuse in Care Inquiry is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change how New Zealand cares for children, young people and vulnerable adults.

"I am sure, when implemented by Government, this inquiry's recommendations will see children and young people supported to thrive in safe environments, not abused or neglected," Sir Anand concluded.

The Government is expected to appoint a new chair of the Abuse in Care Inquiry by November.

Sir Anand was today appointed chancellor of the University of Waikato for a part-time governance and ceremonial role over a four-year term.

