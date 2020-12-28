Siouxsie Wiles warns pre-departure Covid-19 testing may create unfair barriers

The Government is being warned against introducing a pre-departure Covid-19 test for desperate New Zealanders attempting to get home from high-risk countries.

Yesterday, the Government announced an extra day one Covid-19 test, in addition to the day three and 12 tests, as an extra layer of protection amid new variants of the virus emerging overseas.

Those tests will begin being taken from December 31.

But it's the idea of a pre-departure test that has some scratching their heads.

Keeping the virus out of New Zealand and more-to-the-point - the community - remains the Government's priority.

The new proposal of a pre-departure test would cover people travelling from Britain, where they've gone back into lockdown because of the new variants of the virus.

Anyone required to get a pre-departure test would have to pay for it themselves.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said that may create unfair barriers.

"The problems with requiring a test is where do people get a test, how available is it to get a test, and how reliable are the tests that people get... and then there's the problem of who can afford the test," Dr Wiles said.

It may not stop the virus either, she said.

"There's no guarantee that when you get tested and you test negative, that you then wouldn't become positive en route to the airport, or on the plane."

Minister for Covid-19 response Chris Hipkins called the pre-departure test an extra hurdle, and said it had not been considered lightly.

The Government would not leave people in the lurch, he said.

"We would give people notice before we hit the go button."

There was still a lot to figure out and get sorted, he said.

"If you're travelling from London, for example, you might be travelling to somewhere that doesn't require a pre-departure test in order to then onward travel to New Zealand - and so they're not necessarily going to be checking your pre-departure test in London, and that creates an interesting challenge for us that other countries who are imposing this requirement don't have."