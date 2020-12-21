Siouxsie Wiles says new mutated Covid strain could be a 'stress test' for NZ's managed isolation systems

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles says a new, mutated form of Covid-19 could put extra pressure on New Zealand's managed isolation and quarantine systems when it arrives here.

However, Wiles tempered that warning by saying it is not yet known whether the mutated strain is, in fact, more infectious.

The BBC reports there is currently no evidence the new strain - named B.1.1.7 - is more deadly, or that it will be less affected by the vaccines being rolled out - but there is some suggestion it could be more infectious.

Wiles told 1 NEWS today that the virulence of the mutation - how infectious it is - is still being investigated.

"One of things that's not clear yet is whether it really is more infectious or whether the rising cases with this variant are due to people moving around and the sort of super spreader events that are just to do with who's infected rather than what they were infected with," she said.

"It may well turn out to be more infectious, but the really important thing is that we know how to stop transmission - we know that you stop people's movements, we know how to do that.

"If this is more infectious - and of course it's a concern - but it's more a concern in those countries that are not actually doing enough to stop the transmission in the first place."

Wiles said the vaccines which have been developed for Covid-19 are reliant on one single aspect of the virus to succeed.

"The good thing about the vaccines is that they do make us make more than one antibody - so hopefully if we make an antibody that's to the part of the spike protein that's changed, we will still have other antibodies that will work," Wiles said.

"We'll find this out if this strain is really taking off in the UK - the UK has got emergency approval to roll out the vaccine - then following what happens to those vaccinated people, and seeing if they become infected with this new strain will be an important thing."

Speaking on other countries stopping flights from the UK in the wake of the new strain, Wiles said New Zealand can be confident due to our managed isolation and quarantine processes - but also added that a more virulent strain of Covid could be a good "stress test".

"We have managed isolation and many countries don't have that, so they're just relying on people self-isolating, and people are not self-isolating - so I don't think that's a reason to stop Kiwis coming home," she said.

"We have to remember - things are getting quite desperate overseas.

"But for us it's going to be a real test - if it's really more infectious, then we may well see how that plays out in our MIQ facilities.

"It could be a good stress test of our system."

The Ministry of Health today confirmed that the strain has not yet been found in New Zealand.

"The Ministry of Health is confident New Zealand's current use of PPE, testing strategy and 14-day managed isolation for all arrivals is appropriate," a spokesperson said.

"The Ministry continues to review these tools in light of any new and emerging evidence.

"The Ministry of Health maintains that our most important protection at the border is the 14 days in isolation and/or quarantine, together with daily symptom checks and testing at day 3 and day 12 (with additional testing if symptomatic).