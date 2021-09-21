TODAY |

Siouxsie Wiles on what Kiwis can do to help ensure summer freedom

Source:  1 NEWS

The current Covid-19 outbreak has left many wondering whether a classic Kiwi summer will be on the cards. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Infectious disease expert Siouxsie Wiles shares her insights. Source: 1 NEWS

With Christmas just around the corner, infectious disease expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles shares her tips on what people can do to make sure we all enjoy more freedom during the warmer months. 

Get vaccinated

“Firstly, get vaccinated. If you haven’t made an appointment yet it’s really, really easy, Book My Vaccine, go and find a place near you and get vaccinated. Make sure you also get your second dose so book in for that.”

Tackle misinformation

"We know there’s huge amounts of misinformation spreading on social media, all sorts of absolute nonsense about vaccination and the pandemic. So make sure they’re getting the right information that helps them make an informed choice to protect themselves and their family and friends.”

Source: Seven Sharp

Mask up and scan in

“Thirdly, if you’re out and about, make sure you wear a mask and that you keep track of your movements. Use the QR codes, scan in everywhere keep track of your movements, that’ll be really, really important for the contact tracers."

Symptoms? Get tested

“And lastly, if you have any symptoms that could be Covid-19 no matter how mild and even if you’ve been vaccinated please go and get a test and isolate until you get that result.”

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 Advice and Info
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
1News' 6pm team show off their stylish moves in TikTok dance vid
2
Auckland man allegedly travelled to Christchurch to pick up caravan
3
Police appeal for sightings of missing Dunedin woman
4
Google boss Larry Page wanted child's medical evacuation kept quiet
5
Reti claims thousands of Aucklanders may've fled to Northland in hours before lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Judith Collins 'very secure' in role of National leader despite low polling

Corrections reveals more info on Mt Eden prisoner's trip back to bail address

Dramatic rescue after paraglider crashes into Te Mata Peak, Hawke's Bay

Exclusive: Taxpayers fork out over $125k in legal aid for New Lynn terrorist