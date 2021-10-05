Siouxsie Wiles 'gutted' as strict Level 3 rules ease

Dr Siouxsie Wiles says she's disappointed the Government has chosen to ease its restrictions for Level 3 in Auckland after unveilling its roadmap for getting the city out of lockdown.

The microbiologist says she's been hoping these steps at easing restrictions under high alert levels would be reserved for some point next year when vaccination rates are higher.

"I'm kind of gutted I think. Partly because I thought this would be a step we'd be taking some time next year when we had vaccines available for all of our children and better treatment."

Wiles added that the Government's shift away from a complete Covid-19 elimination strategy that it had remained consistent with for months was another blow.

Auckland to remain in Alert Level 3 as roadmap out of lockdown released

"The fact we've been forced into it by Delta rather than to manage and suppress the virus is disappointing.

"For me, It's about the fact we've lost Level 1 now and I think that New Zealanders need to get their heads around the future with Covid."

She added there's concern of the virus spreading through schools, with only children aged over 12 able to get the vaccine.

Early childhood centres to reopen in Auckland

Wiles said she wants mandates for workers in schools in order to reduce any risk of the virus spreading.

"Frankly I would love to see vaccine mandates, no one should be working in a school without a vaccine.

"We know from overseas if a teacher is infected and not wearing a mask, they'll transfer it to the students and the students will take it home."

Wiles is calling for better ventilation in school facilities along with strict mask protocols to help limit potential spreads.

From Wednesday, groups of 10 from 2 households can meet outdoors in Auckland

Government's Covid-19 roadmap

Step 1

From 11:59pm Tuesday, Auckland will remain in Alert Level 3 but several key changes will occur. People will be able to connect with loved ones outdoors with no more than two households at a time, up to a maximum of 10 people; early childhood education will return for all; and people can move around Auckland for recreation such as beach visits and hunting.

Step 2

At step two retail will open their doors, with the usual measures of wearing facemasks and keeping up physical distancing; public facilities such as pools and zoos will open; and the number of people who can meet outdoors will increase to 25.

Step 3

Step three will bring back those higher risk settings. Hospitality will open – seated, separated and with a limit of 50; close contact businesses like hairdressers will also open with mask use and physical distancing; and gatherings will also then extend to 50.

