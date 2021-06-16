TODAY |

Single mum with a huge heart rewarded for keeping local rugby club ticking over

Source:  1 NEWS

For nearly half a decade, every Thursday in rugby season (after her day job) this week’s ASB Good as Gold winner, Lisa Wyeth drives 40 kilometres from her home in Masterton to the East Coast Rugby Football club in rural Whareama.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lisa Wyeth is a whirlwind of energy. Source: Seven Sharp

It's there she prepares a free post-practice feast for 40 to 50 hungry players.

She does anything she can to make sure the teams have a hot meal and something to look forward to. Her passion for the club extends to photographing every game, running the social media and even making sure the players get a dessert after a win.

Wyeth's dedication to rugby runs in her veins, passed down from her late father Joe, who has been described as a ‘stand up legend’ of the East Coast Rugby Football club before his death 12 years ago.

ASB has recognised Wyeth’s kindness and commitment to her community with a $10,000 prize to replace the rickety car she has travelled those country roads in each week.

Watch the moment she is surprised with the award in the Seven Sharp video above.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ex-owner of Christchurch restaurant chain made staff doctor time sheets to show they worked fewer hours than they did
2
Overseas investor fined $1.2m buying Northland land without consent
3
Two people found dead at property in Pukekohe, south of Auckland
4
Police release photos of man wanted after gun pointed at police, motorist in Feilding
5
Man forfeits more than $70 million in cash, property linked to pyramid scheme
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:56

Aussie Instagram influencers Inspired Unemployed return to NZ after 'saving internet' in lockdown
02:25

Seasonal staff in southern tourist towns struggling to find accommodation

02:17

Changing crime landscape partly responsible for less burglaries around NZ, reformed thief says
02:27

Muslim women tell counter-terrorism hui they don't trust authorities to keep them safe