Single mum with a huge heart rewarded for keeping local rugby club ticking over

For nearly half a decade, every Thursday in rugby season (after her day job) this week’s ASB Good as Gold winner, Lisa Wyeth drives 40 kilometres from her home in Masterton to the East Coast Rugby Football club in rural Whareama.

It's there she prepares a free post-practice feast for 40 to 50 hungry players.

She does anything she can to make sure the teams have a hot meal and something to look forward to. Her passion for the club extends to photographing every game, running the social media and even making sure the players get a dessert after a win.

Wyeth's dedication to rugby runs in her veins, passed down from her late father Joe, who has been described as a ‘stand up legend’ of the East Coast Rugby Football club before his death 12 years ago.

ASB has recognised Wyeth’s kindness and commitment to her community with a $10,000 prize to replace the rickety car she has travelled those country roads in each week.