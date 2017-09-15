Singer, musician, stuntwoman – Toni Streets meets true entertainer Pink

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Seven Sharp Presenter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.
1 NEWS' Political Editor says "everything is so tight" and next week's TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.
National's Finance spokesman says Labour's claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".
The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ