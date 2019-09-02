Singer Hinewehi Mohi reflects 20 years on from singing te reo version of national anthem that was met with backlash

In 1999 Kiwi singer Hinewehi Mohi stood in front of a massive crowd at the Rugby World Cup in England and sang our national anthem in Te Reo Māori.

The backlash was immediate and traumatising for Hinewehi.

Twenty years later, some of New Zealand’s best-loved artists are performing their hit songs in Te Reo Māori in a moving milestone of how far we have come.

TVNZ 1's Sunday sat down to speak to the singer about that moment she changed the way we sing the national anthem.