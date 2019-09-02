TODAY |

Singer Hinewehi Mohi reflects 20 years on from singing te reo version of national anthem that was met with backlash

Sunday
More From
New Zealand
Music

In 1999 Kiwi singer Hinewehi Mohi stood in front of a massive crowd at the Rugby World Cup in England and sang our national anthem in Te Reo Māori.

The backlash was immediate and traumatising for Hinewehi.

Twenty years later, some of New Zealand’s best-loved artists are performing their hit songs in Te Reo Māori in a moving milestone of how far we have come.

TVNZ 1's Sunday sat down to speak to the singer about that moment she changed the way we sing the national anthem.

Watch the full story above. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

In 1999, the singer received backlash for singing the anthem in Māori at the Rugby World Cup in England. Source: Sunday
More From
New Zealand
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:38
Jenny-May Clarkson comes to John Campbell's rescue during on-air malfunction
2
Swamp kauri plunder a tale of misadventure
3
TVNZ's Jenny-May Clarkson takes up Breakfast news presenter role
4
'Huge damage' as Hurricane Dorian hits the Bahamas
5
Manly enforcer Jorge Taufua delivers hit of the season with bone-crunching shot on Cam Munster in loss to Storm
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Horrifying' numbers of self-harm incidents in youth justice facilities
08:09

Terminal cancer sufferer Blair Vining wants Government's Cancer Action Plan to go further

Swamp kauri plunder a tale of misadventure
00:48

Rush hour delays after crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge