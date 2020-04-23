Singapore receives first planeload of essential supplies from NZ, including 20 tonnes of meat

A planeload of essential supplies from New Zealand has arrived in Singapore – the first lot of cargo from a Covid-19 trade agreement between the two countries.

Trade Minister David Parker said it's crucial that trade in vital goods such as food and medical supplies continues to flow freely during the pandemic.

"Ensuring countries have the most straightforward and cost-effective access possible to the essential goods needed to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic is crucial," Mr Parker said in a statement last week.

"We believe that global cooperation on trade can assist in dealing with this worldwide health crisis."