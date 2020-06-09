TODAY |

Singapore Airlines has first passenger flight to return to New Zealand after lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Singapore Airlines has become the first passenger flight to return to New Zealand after lockdown.

Flight SQ285 touched down in Auckland this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

By Victor Waters

Flight SQ285 touched down in Auckland this afternoon as the airline resumes services in Auckland and Christchurch.

Auckland Airport's general manager for aeronautical commercial Scott Tasker says it's a positive step.

"We're really pleased today to have Singapore Airlines restart their services that are carrying passengers.

"They're reinstating the ability of people to fly to and from New Zealand via Singapore."

Mr Tasker says it's significant New Zealanders can now return home on commercial flights from a major international hub like Changi Airport and not have to rely on repatriation flights.

However, the return of international flight doesn't mean the immediate return of tourists.

"At this stage, anyone coming into New Zealand must be a New Zealand resident or citizen and still require a 14 day quarantine."

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Auckland Airport averaged more than 2000 international flights a month, operated by more than 20 airlines.

"In the month of June we expected to have about 101 flights operated by 10 airlines, so the volume of flights have reduced significantly," says Mr Tasker.

