 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Singapore Airlines flight finally departs Auckland after seven-hour delay following wheel malfunction

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Singapore Airlines flight aborted take-off from Auckland Airport this afternoon, with a witness saying they saw smoke and smelt "burning rubber" coming from the aircraft. 

SQ286 was meant to depart for Singapore this afternoon but was forced to abort its departure at the last minute.
Source: Melissa Slipper

Flight SQ286 was bound for Singapore and was due to take off at 1.30pm.

The 300-odd passengers and crew finally departed shortly after 9pm. 

Auckland Airport says there was a problem with the nose of the plane.

The nose wheel has since been changed by engineers and the plane remains on the apron.

"So much smoke and smelt like burning rubber," Melissa Slipper, who filmed the plane on the tarmac, told 1 NEWS.

Additionally, an Emirates plane traveling from Melbourne to Auckland was diverted to Ohakea Air Base near Palmerston North because the runway had to be checked. 

Auckland Airport's media spokesperson told 1 NEWS there were no 'major issues' related to flight EK406,

It was due to land in Auckland around 6pm.

Related

Travel

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Iosefo amazed commentators making an incredible catch and offload with one hand against Japan.

As it happened: Blitzboks claim Wellington title for first time since 2002, All Blacks Sevens slump to sixth

00:48
2
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'A body just came out of the car' – one dead in horror crash following short police pursuit in South Auckland

00:13
3

Watch: Did Serena Williams snub her fiance after Aussie Open victory?

00:24
4
SQ286 was meant to depart for Singapore this afternoon but was forced to abort its departure at the last minute.

Singapore Airlines flight finally departs Auckland after seven-hour delay following wheel malfunction

00:24
5
The hardware issue in a data centre caused frustration for thousands of Kiwis.

Spark customers left frustrated after major outage


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

'The time is right to recognise her positive impact' - Prince Harry and William commission statue of Princess Diana

The statue will be erected in Kensington Palace 20 years on since her death in 1997.

00:48
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'It's a miracle they're alive' – passengers flung from vehicle after car was hit by fleeing driver

Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

00:24
The hardware issue in a data centre caused frustration for thousands of Kiwis.

Spark says mobile problems fixed after frustrating day for customers

The company's mobile and broadband network was out across the country for some of the day.


00:24
The hardware issue in a data centre caused frustration for thousands of Kiwis.

Spark says mobile problems fixed after frustrating day for customers

The company's mobile and broadband network was out across the country for some of the day.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ