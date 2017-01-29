Singapore Airlines flight finally departs Auckland after seven-hour delay following wheel malfunction

A Singapore Airlines flight aborted take-off from Auckland Airport this afternoon, with a witness saying they saw smoke and smelt "burning rubber" coming from the aircraft.

Flight SQ286 was bound for Singapore and was due to take off at 1.30pm.

The 300-odd passengers and crew finally departed shortly after 9pm.

Auckland Airport says there was a problem with the nose of the plane.

The nose wheel has since been changed by engineers and the plane remains on the apron.

"So much smoke and smelt like burning rubber," Melissa Slipper, who filmed the plane on the tarmac, told 1 NEWS.

Additionally, an Emirates plane traveling from Melbourne to Auckland was diverted to Ohakea Air Base near Palmerston North because the runway had to be checked.

Auckland Airport's media spokesperson told 1 NEWS there were no 'major issues' related to flight EK406,