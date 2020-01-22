TODAY |

Simulator being tested in Wellington to show how house foundations will cope in earthquakes

Source:  1 NEWS

A machine that simulates an earthquake is being used on the hills around Wellington to test how house foundations would perform in an earthquake.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The simulator was developed by the Earthquake Commission and Building Research Association. Source: 1 NEWS

The Earthquake Commission and Building Research Association have developed the simulator to test different types of foundations and develop techniques to strengthen them.

It comes after research from Christchurch found the same level of shaking caused more damage to hillside homes than those on level ground.

It's hoped the results will be released in June which would see changes to the Building Code.

New Zealand
Wellington
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:15
Lotto's missing $17 million winner comes forward at last
2
Breakfast host Hayley Holt reveals she's pregnant
3
'Urgent' changes to junk food ads needed amid grim South Auckland child obesity rates - health officials
4
Prince Harry arrives in Canada to reunite with Meghan as pair step back from royal duties
5
Teen guide injured in White Island eruption thanks NZ public for support from his hospital bed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:28

Māori King's flag lowered at Ihumātao with resolution to land dispute expected by Waitangi Day
07:37

Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood says Trump would want to be a 'dictator for life'
04:17

Kiwi who led Aussie bushfire rescue team says 'long road ahead' for wildlife rehab
07:13

Announcements around Whānau Ora coming in 'month or two' amid legal action from Māori leaders