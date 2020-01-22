Simulator being tested in Wellington to show how house foundations will cope in earthquakes

A machine that simulates an earthquake is being used on the hills around Wellington to test how house foundations would perform in an earthquake.
The Earthquake Commission and Building Research Association have developed the simulator to test different types of foundations and develop techniques to strengthen them.
It comes after research from Christchurch found the same level of shaking caused more damage to hillside homes than those on level ground.
It's hoped the results will be released in June which would see changes to the Building Code.