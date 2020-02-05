TODAY |

'Simply reprehensible' - Plaques stolen from Palmerston North cemetery

Source:  1 NEWS

Bronze plaques and flower holders are among the items stolen from a Palmerston North cemetery at the weekend.

Plaque stolen from Palmerston North cemetery Source: 1 NEWS

By Connor Stirling

Thieves targeted Kelvin Grove Cemetery, taking 20 bronze plaques, eight flower holders and a sundial.

The plaques were primarily in the area garden kerb three.

Palmerston North City Council parks and reserves manager Kathy Dever-Tod says the council is working to get in touch with affected family members.

“We are working with stonemasons to track down family contact details, but this could take a few days.

“If families have bronze plaques in this area, please get in touch with us as soon as possible as this will speed the process up.”

Metal dealers have also been told to be on the lookout.

Ms Dever-Tod says the council is horrified by the actions of those responsible.

“It is simply reprehensible. We are sure Palmerston North residents will feel the same,” she says.

Police are investigating the situation while cemetery security will be reviewed.

