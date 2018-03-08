 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


The simple thing that can be done to reduce duck deaths in Auckland parks

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

More and more ducks are being found dead or injured in the city’s green areas.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

00:20
2
The bodies of Tania Ellwood and Timothy Kerr Hamilton were found at the Grey Lynn address.

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing actress Tania Ellwood

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


02:29
4
But Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Exclusive: High risk child sex offenders living on one Auckland road causing worries for local schools

00:18
5
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

00:28
The video was shot over Blue Duck Station.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows hills in Ruapehu District heavily scarred after severe rain

Supplies have been sent in by helicopter for guests cut off in a lodge.

01:12
The TVNZ weatherman tracks the cyclone currently well north of the country in the Pacific Ocean.

Will Cylone Hola hit NZ? Dan Corbett has the latest as the storm approaches Category 5

The cyclone is currently gaining strength near New Caledonia before tracking south.

02:29
But Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Exclusive: High risk child sex offenders living on one Auckland road causing worries for local schools

Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

01:28
Paula Tesoriero’s submission for the euthanasia policy questioned the broadness between people with a disability and those with a terminal illness.

ACT's David Seymour defends End of Life Choice Bill after Disability Commissioner's criticism

According to Mr Seymour the Commissioner fears "that somebody with a disability might be somehow euthanised." But Mr Seymour says, "that's impossible".

00:46
The Eskdale Holiday Park was evacuated as floodwaters rose this morning.

'Wall of water coming from above us' – Napier campground owner tells of devastating flood

The Eskdale Holiday Park was evacuated as floodwaters rose this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 