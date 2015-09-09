 

Simon Dallow

1 NEWS Presenter

Simon Dallow co-hosts 1 NEWS with Wendy Petrie each weeknight at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

In 2015, he was also host of Q+A.

In his time with TVNZ Simon has presented many of the main News and Current Affairs shows, including the critically-acclaimed Agenda in 2005.

After completing his legal studies, Simon practised as a litigation and insurance lawyer in Auckland before embarking on his OE. He was en route to London when the 1987 stock market crash hit, causing him to change careers when an immediate future in bankruptcy law failed to appeal.

Tourism beckoned and Simon spent the next six years as a freelance tour director, sharing his passion for things European with thousands of tourists from around the world.

Since returning to New Zealand in 1993, Simon has been employed by TVNZ as a presenter for 1 NEWS and has anchored programmes right across TVNZ's news and current affairs stable.

Simon is a father of two who considers himself an average Kiwi bloke, and is passionately interested in sports and current affairs. He has almost accepted he will never make the All Blacks.

1 NEWS Team

