'Simon Bridges is wrong' - Kelvin Davis responds after being accused of ignoring inmate forecast before making Waikeria prison down-sizing decision

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says his government did take into account fresh prison population forecasts before deciding not to go ahead with building a super-prison at Waikeria, despite this morning saying he hadn't "personally" seen the latest Ministry of Justice forecasts.

Mr Davis was this morning accused by Simon Bridges of ignoring a MOJ report forecasting the prison population will rise by more than 4000 over the next decade - 2000 more than the previous year's estimate.

Last month Mr Davis announced a small prison would replace the deteriorating jail at Waikeria, with a 500-bed high-security facility and a 100-bed specialised unit for prisoners suffering significant mental health issues. Plans to build a mega-prison, which would have been the largest in the country, were scrapped in May.

Simon Bridges says the government quietly ignored the report, and that could make Kiwis less safe.
Mr Davis this morning told Morning Report he saw the Justice Ministry report for the first time last night, saying "I didn't personally [know about the forecast] when we made the [Waikeria] announcement.

"We made the decision to build the 500 beds at Waikeria and 100 mental health beds based on research," Mr Davis said.

National Party leader Simon Bridges said Mr Davis's admission he hadn't seen the report was "remarkable".

"If you read the report it states quite clearly in black and white it was finalised in November 2017 when the justice sector chief executives approved it so what's been going on for the last several months?"

Mr Bridges accused the government of being "politically dishonest" and of "sitting on" the report.

However, in a statement this morning, Mr Davis defended his process, saying the report was taken into account by Cabinet ministers before the decision was made.

"Simon Bridges is wrong ... Ministers have been working off the 2017 projections through all decisions made in relation to Waikeria Prison," Mr Davis said.

"These formed the basis of the paper I took to Cabinet in June.

"My comments this morning were intended to convey that I simply had not read the public version of the report on the projections, which was published last week.

"Of course I've seen dozens of official reports based on the information in the projections."

The report's projections don't take into future changes to policy, and the government has said it will move to cut the number of prisoners.

"We're treating [the forecasts] as a warning and we're doing something about it," Mr Davis told Morning Report this morning.

Mr Davis has previously said the government aimed to reduce the prison population by 30 percent over 15 years, to around 7000.

