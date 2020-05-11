Simon Bridges welcomes move to Level 2 on Thursday, says focus turns to jobs

Opposition leader Simon Bridges has welcomed the Government's move to begin a week-long staggered approach to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 this Thursday.

New Zealand will largely move to Alert Level 2 at midnight Wednesday, May 13. Schools can open from next Monday and bars can open from Thursday May 21.

"This is really pleasing to see the nation opening up this way," Mr Bridges told media after the announcement.

"The focus now turns to saving jobs and getting people back to work."

"This is welcome, really good news... On the whole, most New Zealanders would say we want to get to Level 2 sooner than later, we’ve got there and it’s a good thing."

"From Government, to Opposition, Parliament's attention really needs to turn to how we get people back to jobs."

"We’ve flattened the curve but we got to make sure we don’t flatten the economy in the process."

Already, more than $20 billion had been spent on the Covid-19 response, along with an increase in those on unemployment benefits.

Mr Bridges said National had been calling for a move to Level 2 and was "glad to see it".

"I think New Zealanders will really welcome it."