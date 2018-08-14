Simon Bridges on the warpath over leaked expenses

Jessica Mutch
1 NEWS Political Editor
President Donald Trump today dared New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to challenge him in 2020 - and warned the Democrat, "Anybody that runs against Trump suffers."
Trump also said that Cuomo once called him and promised that he wouldn't run against him - a claim that Cuomo's office did not immediately dispute.
The challenge came as Trump delivered remarks at a fundraising event for Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney, who is running for re-election. The Utica visit marked Trump's first as president to an area he won in 2016.
Trump, a New York native, spent much of the event attacking his home-state governor as well as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who is also thought to have White House ambitions.
Trump said that Cuomo, who is running for re-election against "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon, called him and told him, "I'll never run for president against you."
"But maybe he wants to," Trump went on, adding: "Oh, please do it. Please. Please. He did say that. Maybe he meant it. The one thing we know - and they do say - anybody that runs against Trump suffers. That's the way it should be."
Trump, who flirted with a gubernatorial run before setting his eyes on the White House, argued that New York could have the lowest taxes in the nation if Cuomo had allowed hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in the state and claimed Cuomo "wants to take away your Second Amendment."
"It's very sad to see what's happened with New York," he said. "This could have been Boomtown, USA."
Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to the criticism, but Cuomo on Twitter defended his position on gun rights.
"Donald Trump & the NRA - bankrupt bedfellows: literally and morally," he tweeted. "Unlike Trump, I'm not afraid to take on the NRA."
His office released a lengthy statement ahead of Trump's arrival accusing Trump of having "forgotten what made this country great."
"Despite being a native New Yorker, since you took office, you have attacked our healthcare, passed a tax law that punished New York in order to fund corporate tax cuts, ripped immigrant New Yorkers from their families, launched an assault on our environment, and undermined the basic values on which this state and this nation were built," he said.
As for Gillibrand, Trump called her "a puppet" of New York's other Democratic senator, Chuck Schumer.
"She's been up to my office looking for campaign contributions. And she's very aggressive on contributions, but she's not very aggressive on getting things done," Trump said.
Gillibrand responded by Twitter: "The President refuses to acknowledge the work I've gotten done. Sound familiar, ladies?"
Trump's fundraising events are usually closed to reporters, but this time White House staff allowed the small group of journalists travelling with the president inside, giving Trump a broader platform for his remarks.
Questioning over reducing MP numbers and removing Māori seats turned to a discussion of Winston Peters' "undoubted courage" in Parliament today.
ACT Party leader David Seymour asked the Prime Minister about support in her Cabinet of his policy proposals that he discussed at the latest ACT Party conference.
He proposed abolishing the Māori seats, reducing the number of MPs from 120 to 100, and also cutting the number of ministers in government.
In July, 2017, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said if his party was part of the next Government he wanted a referendum to decide if the Maori seats are needed and in September, 2016, Mr Peters said the numbers of MPs should be reduced to 100 to save tax payer money.
Mr Seymour asked the Jacinda Ardern today if she was "concerned that New Zealand First might vote for my smaller Government bill, given that they have supported the same concept in the past?"
"No," Ms Ardern answered.
The ACT leader the asked the Prime Minister if that was "because Winston Peters is a lion on the hustings and a lamb in Cabinet?"
Mr Peters then became involved, telling Speaker Trevor Mallard: "It's worse than that, sir. He's called into question my undoubted courage, and I do not need a member of the 'Oblivion Party' to be doing that."
Mr Mallard told Mr Peters "he needs to take a bit of care", and said his comment to Mr Seymour took the exchange to "one inappropriate comment each".