 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Simon Bridges uses National Party conference to lay out his plans for change

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Auckland

National Party leader Simon Bridges has pledged to have smaller primary school class sizes and more teachers in a two-day conference in Auckland conference today - Mr Bridges' first as party leader.

During the speech addressing his delegates, the National leader spoke about the importance of "personal responsibility" and how there "should be consequences" if people "choose not to fulfil their end of that social contract".

"If you commit a crime, you do the time. It's for our safety, and victims deserve justice. If you're on a benefit and can work, you should be actively looking for a job," he said.

"But this Government sees things very differently: they want to drastically cut the number of people in prison, regardless of the amount of crime committed. They want to remove all benefit sanctions, so there’s no consequence if you fail a drug test or skip a job interview.

"That's just wrong. It will not happen in a government I lead."

Mr Bridges claims the "out of control" government has set up 130 working groups at the cost of $1 million each "because they don't have ideas of their own" and that the Labour-NZ First coalition is "incapable of making decisions and nothing is getting done".

"Taxpayers are paying for Labour's laziness."

The National Party leader said he doesn't want to be elected Prime Minister in 2020 "just because the government is incompetent" but
"to win a contest of ideas, to demonstrate that National has the vision and the team to deliver a better future for everyone".

"This year is about listening. We want to hear from you - parents and pupils, families and farmers, businesses and communities.

"We want your views; we want to talk and challenge ourselves, and contest ideas. Unlike our opponents, we welcome different views.
And unlike them, before 2020, we will have made decisions and we will be ready to lead.

"We want to undo the damage this Government is doing now.

"I'm backing New Zealanders and I'm starting with our children."

He also had help from a former prime minister. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

2

Five people hospitalised after two-car crash in Christchurch
3

Watch: The emotional moment Lisa wins title of 2018 sole Survivor NZ and $250,000
4

Dillian Whyte defeats Joseph Parker to claim heavyweight slugfest
5

Survivor of fatal Ohakune bus crash talks about harrowing ordeal as brakes on bus appeared to fail
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:37
Mr Key attended Simon Bridges’ first National Party conference as leader.

Watch: 'I'll be a National person until the day I die' – former PM John Key talks life after politics

00:25
Police were called to Sylvia Park Mall shortly after the incident yesterday.

Watch: Shocking moment enraged customer pelts fast food staff with food at popular Auckland mall

Most read story: Protected leopard seal shot in the face on Northland beach

One person critically injured after crash involving car and pedestrian in Northland

Police confirm young woman killed in bus crash near Mount Ruapehu

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents

Police have confirmed that a young woman was killed when the bus she was in rolled in the Tongariro National Park yesterday.

In a statement released by police this afternoon, they said a formal identification was ongoing and the next of kin to be notified.

Around 2.30pm yesterday, police were told that the vehicle had rolled half way up Ohakune Mountain Road, which runs to Turoa skifield.

There were 28 passengers inside the bus and several of them sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by helicopter.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this morning, CEO of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Ross Copland said the bus was nine kilometres down Mountain Road when it hit a bank on the left side and came to rest on its right side.

Mr Copland says the driver of the bus had operated buses for a long time and had a lot of experience driving up and down that particular road.

The bus driver is in hospital in a stable condition.

The road had just been sealed and had a safety upgrade, says Mr Copland, and it wasn’t icy at the time of the crash.

Engineers are going up today or tomorrow to see if there are any issues with the road.

Mr Copland says he’s spoken to family of the person who has died and passed on his condolences.

"It's an absolute tragedy. That's our real focus for now is getting support in place not only for staff, but the family of the deceased and the other victims who were involved in the accident."

He says getting in touch with those on the bus has been difficult because many left their phones on the bus.

A spokesperson for St John says patient updates are particularly difficult due to the nature of the incident with patients being "scattered" across the country in five different hospitals.

Waikato DHB spokesperson Lydia Aydon told 1 NEWS this morning that three patients taken to Waikato Hospital - one 20-year-old man, and two women aged 29 and 31.

They are all in a stable condition.

Turoa skifield is closed today for a debriefing process and should open tomorrow.

The bus has been removed and taken to Whanganui to be examined.

Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:14
The life-changing victory was a hard fought one.

Watch: The emotional moment Lisa wins title of 2018 sole Survivor NZ and $250,000

Choreographers from the Moulin Rouge holding NZ auditions for the first time - 'It will change their life'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

'I lost to the better man on the day' – Joseph Parker has no regrets after Whyte loss

Watch: Joseph Parker shoots down suggestions of dumping Kevin Barry - 'Our partnership is strong'

$5000 reward offered to help find people responsible for leopard seal shot in the face on Northland beach

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Animals

A conservation group is offering a $5000 reward for information on those responsible for the death of a leopard seal in Northland yesterday.

The protected seal was shot in the face as it lay on a Dargaville beach, near Glinks Gully, sometime between late Friday and early yesterday.

Sea Shepherd NZ managing director Michael Lawry said New Zealand's shores "should be a place of refuge for such beautiful marine creatures" and that we "are so lucky they visit us".

"We hope the reward will motivate someone to do the right thing and get this disturbed wildlife killer locked up."

Leopard seals hold a protected status under the Wildlife Act and Marine Mammals Act, and those responsible for the seal's death could face up to two years' imprisonment or a fine of up to $250,000, Sea Shepherd said.


Source: Department of Conservation / Brent Tandy
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Animals