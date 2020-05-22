Simon Bridges thanks NZ after being ousted as National Party leader

Simon Bridges has thanked New Zealand after being rolled as National Party leader by Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller.

In a tweet featuring a photo of his family in Parliament, Mr Bridges said: “More time for the most important job I have. Thank you New Zealand.”

His replacement as National’s party leader follows a disastrous 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll result last night that saw National drop to its lowest support since 2003, plunging 17 percentage points to 29 per cent.

Tauranga MP Mr Bridges’ preferred Prime Minister result dropped six percentage points to 5 per cent, and his approval rating also fell to -40.

Simon Bridges and family. Source: Twitter/Simon Bridges

Mr Bridges took over from former Prime Minister Sir Bill English in early 2018.