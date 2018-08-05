Simon Bridges still struggling for support, latest poll shows

A 13-year-old male has been referred to youth aid in relation to incidents that occurred at the Waikato Hospital staff carpark on Friday afternoon.
Two cases of indecent assault happened in the carpark, the first at about 4pm and the second shortly after.
Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in the matter.
Dame Valerie Adams posted an adorable video of playtime with daughter Kimoana, trying to hide from her mum in a bin of soft toys.
Posting on Instagram, Dame Valerie can be seen rifling through the toys, until picking up her young daughter, dressed as a fluffy animal herself.
"I'll take this one," she jokes.