Simon Bridges steadfast in belief that he'll remain National leader for the election

Simon Bridges has denied he'll be pushed out or step down as National leader, saying today he'll lead the Opposition in the election later this year.

There’s a good chance that Bridges will ride out these leadership questions as he has done before, Jessica Mutch McKay reports. Source: 1 NEWS

Reports emerged last week that some National MPs were questioning Mr Bridges' leadership after backlash to his social media post criticising the Government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Bridges today brushed off questions from reporters about his leadership.

"Yes, absolutely (I will lead National at the election), that's quite clear, I'm focussed on things New Zealanders are focussed on."

Bridges defends his stance on alert levels after being 'obliterated' in online post that has 23,000 comments

"We've flattened the curve, we don't want to flatten the economy."

“I’m hearing from so many businesses who feel that way, who understand Covid-19, but also won’t be here at Budget if they don't get the support they need from the Government.”

“I make no excuses for what I’ve said. I would say it again, because this has gone on for too long,” Mr Bridges said in reference to his criticism of Government.

The Opposition Leader said he's never received so many emails during Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

He said internal polling was done regularly, but “we don’t discuss those matters in public”.

Mr Bridges also didn’t answer whether MPs would be concerned about what they saw if internal polling is revealed 

John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges has to go, but is there another leader in National's ranks?

“I’m not going to get distracted from the job at hand right now.”

He said the party was focusing on discussing how to kick-start the economy after Covid-19, and how to do this safely.

