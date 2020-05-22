Simon Bridges to spend time 'being a better dad and husband' after losing leadership

Simon Bridges says he is looking forward to "spending more time being a better dad and a better husband" after being rolled as National Party leader this afternoon.

In his concession speech following the successful coup by fellow MP Todd Muller, Mr Bridges said, "I can't say I've enjoyed every minute of it, but I almost have".

"It's been a blast, I have absolutely no regrets."

Mr Bridges thanked all the staff who worked in the leaders' office and acknowledged his former deputy leader Paula Bennett, calling her "loyal and competent".

"Most of all I want to thank my beautiful wife and three children."

Mr Bridges told media he said to his wife this morning, "If I win, I win, if I lose, we win".

"I'm really looking forward to spending more time being a better dad and a better husband. This is a fantastic country and it's been a privilege to be its leader of the Opposition."

"It's been a heck of a ride, a roller coaster really of highs and of lows."

He said the lows included March 15, White Island, Covid-19, and "a certain former National MP who no longer is who caused me a few troubles along the ways", referring to the saga with Jami-Lee Ross.

"Often there's times, March 15 and Covid-19, of wanting to help but feeling powerless to do so, and wanting to react and dare-I-say-it, sometimes overreacting."

"There's been some real highs, amongst them I want to count getting the backdown on the capital gains tax, forcing the PM not to impose a national regional fuel tax through to quarantining at the border, funerals recently with Covid-19 and just sharing great times with tremendous colleagues in the National caucus."